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Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith arrested: Court sends director to 14-day judicial custody due to...

Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith arrested: Court sends director to 14-day judicial custody due to…

Ranjith calls the allegations “framed” as court remands him to custody; bail plea expected soon.

The Malayalam film industry woke up to a major development on Wednesday as filmmaker-actor Ranjith was sent to judicial custody for 14 days in a sexual harassment case. The arrest has once again put the spotlight on ongoing concerns around safety and accountability in the film industry. Ranjith was taken into custody late Tuesday night from Thodupuzha in Kerala’s Idukki district after a complaint was filed by a young female actor. Within hours, he was brought to Kochi, where the arrest was officially recorded.

Court sends Ranjith to 14-day custody

A Judicial First Class Magistrate on April 1 ordered that Ranjith be remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Following the court’s decision, he was sent to the Ernakulam Sub Jail. Before being produced in court, the filmmaker was briefly admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital after he complained of uneasiness. After a quick medical check, he was taken to face legal proceedings.

Ranjith claims, ‘I have been framed’

Speaking to reporters outside the Magistrate’s residence, Ranjith strongly denied the allegations. He said that he has been “framed” in the case. Despite his claims, the police action proceeded based on the complaint and the evidence collected to date. His legal team has confirmed that a bail plea will be filed in court soon.

What are the charges?

Ranjith has been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempting to outrage the modesty of a woman. The case was registered after the complainant gave a confidential statement to Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Commissioner himself, is currently handling the case and looking into all details.

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Past allegations on Ranjith resurface

This is not the first time Ranjith has faced such allegations. Back in 2024, two cases of sexual assault were filed against him following claims made after the Justice Hema Committee report came out. He had also stepped down as the chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy at the time. Later, in October 2025, the Kerala High Court quashed one of the cases filed by a Bengali actor.

With the investigation now underway, all eyes are on the upcoming bail hearing and further developments in the case. The situation has once again sparked conversations around accountability in the film world. As the case unfolds, more details are expected to come out in the coming days.

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