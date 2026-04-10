Home

Entertainment

Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith receives bail in harassment case amid ongoing probe, asked to surrender his...

Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith receives bail in harassment case amid ongoing probe, asked to surrender his…

A Malayalam filmmaker has been granted bail in an ongoing harassment case with authorities continuing investigation and court setting strict conditions including travel restrictions

Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith receives bail in harassment case

The Malayalam film industry has once again come under spotlight after court decision in a case involving filmmaker Ranjith best known for films like Nandanam, Pranchiyettan, The Saint and Spirit. Judicial First Class Magistrate court has granted bail while the investigation continues in the alleged harassment matter. The case has drawn wide attention across entertainment circles as legal process moves forward with strict monitoring conditions placed on the accused. The court order comes after the arrest on March 31 and subsequent judicial custody at Ernakulam Sub Jail. The situation has triggered discussions around film set safety and accountability in workplace environments within the cinema industry.

What did the Court say to Ranjith?

Court granted bail with several strict conditions for Ranjith during the ongoing probe. He has been directed to surrender his passport and restricted from leaving Ernakulam district. The court also barred entry into alleged incident location in Fort Kochi, where the film shoot reportedly took place. Bail bond fixed at Rs 1 lakh along with two solvent sureties of equal amount. Additionally, the filmmaker must appear before investigating officer every Monday for the next three months or until a charge sheet is filed. These conditions aim to ensure cooperation during the investigation while allowing temporary release from custody.

How were legal arguments presented in his case?

During hearing prosecution opposed bail stating lack of cooperation during investigation process. On other side defence argued that accused had not resisted arrest or custodial interrogation earlier. Defence also highlighted health concerns of filmmaker as supporting factor for bail request. Court considered both arguments along with stage of investigation before granting conditional relief. Authorities confirmed that Special Investigation Team is handling probe after complaint was registered by actress who alleged misconduct during film shoot.

What allegations were made against Ranjith?

Case relates to complaint filed by actress who worked on film project with Ranjith. She alleged that she was invited inside caravan during shoot and inappropriate behaviour followed leading to formal complaint. Based on statement police registered FIR under sections related to outraging modesty wrongful confinement and sexual assault. Arrest was made after preliminary verification and inquiry by police officials.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What can happen next?

With bail granted accused will remain under legal monitoring while investigation continues. Police are expected to gather further evidence and statements before filing charge sheet. Court restrictions including travel ban and regular reporting are meant to ensure transparency in process. Case continues to develop as legal proceedings move forward.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.