Malayalam lyricist Anil Panachooran passed away on Sunday in Kerala after battling COVID-19. The popular writer was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday after he went unconscious. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days back. While the treatment was on, his health deteriorated over the last week.

Panachooran was shifted to Anayara hospital in Thiruvananthapuram from a private hospital near his residence after his condition didn't improve. The lyricist then suffered a massic cardiac arrest at around 8:30 pm. The news of his death sent shockwaves around. Several celebs from the Malayalam film industry took to social media to express disbelief and dismay. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture of Panachooran and wished for his soul to rest in peace. Other actors including Unni Mukundan and Tovino Thomas also offered their condolences.

Panachooran was a lawyer by profession and his first film as a lyricist was critically-acclaimed Arabikkadha. His songs ‘Thirike Njan Varumenna Vartha Kelkkanayi’, ‘Eeran Meghame‘ and ‘Chora Veena Mannil‘ among others became super-hits and he emerged as one of the most loved lyricists in the industry. He had also acted in a few films including Arabikkatha, Chila Neram Chila Manushyar, and Manikyakkallu.

May his soul rest in peace!