Thiruvananthapuram: Noted Malayalam lyricist and poet Bichu Thirumala passed away in the wee hours of Friday. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Bichu Thirumala was 79. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathing issues and suffered a heart attack. However, Thirumala’s condition worsened and he was later put on ventilator support. He has been survived by his wife Prasanna and son Suman Bichu.Also Read - Malayalam poet attacked; 6 arrested

Bichu Thirumala started his career in 1972 with the Malayalam movie Bhaja Govindam. Since then, he had written over 5,000 songs. He had also written dialogues for the film Shakthi and the script for Ishtapraneswari. He had also won Kerala State Film Awards twice. The first time he won this award was in 1981 for the films Thrishna and Thenum Vayabum. In 1991, Bichu Thirumala was again honoured with the award for his lyrics in the movie Kadinjool Kalyanam. Thirumala had also collaborated with several leading singers including AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, G Devarajan, V Dakshinamurthy, MS Baburaj and others.

Kerala Chief Minister has also expressed condolences over Bichu Thirumala’s death. As per a report in The News Minute, Pinarayi Vijayan recalled the poet and said, “He was close to the listener’s heart, as he stood out in his lyrics and music. Many notable songs in Malayalam were written by him.”

Rest in peace, Bichu Thirumala!