Popular Malayalam actor Manikandan Achari got hitched lo longtime girlfriend Anjali amid the nationwide lockdown. The wedding took place in Tripunithura, Kerala and was a simple ceremony with minimal people. The actor also revealed that they have donated the money which they saved for the marriage to Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Also Read - Malayalam Director Kamal Accused of Sexual Harassment, Calls it 'Planned Propaganda'

Since both Manikandan and Anjali’s families had decided the wedding date months ago, they did not want to delay in and therefore, keeping all social-distancing norms in mind, they decided to get them married with minimum guests present. Also Read - Will Mohanlal And Mammootty Reduce Their Fees by 50 Per Cent After Lockdown? Malayalam Producers Draft a Request

After the marriage, Manikandan said, “We will overcome Covid-19. We are happy to contribute to the relief fund and we aren’t upset that our wedding wasn’t a grand one.”

Actor Sunny Wayne also took to his official Instagram ccount to share their wedding photo and wished the couple. He wrote, “Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness dear manikandan “@manikanda_rajan_ (sic).”

Manikandan Achari aka Manikandan R Achari made his debut in the Malayalam film industry in 2016 with the blockbuster movie Kammatipaadam and later rose to prominence with films like Basheerinte Premalekhanam, Varnyathil Aashanka, Eeda, Kayamkulam Kochunni, Petta, among many others. He will be next seen in Rajeev Ravi’s directorial venture Thuramukham which is in its post-production stage and is slated to hit the silver screens in 2020.

In an earlier interview to a Malayalam entertainment portal, Manikandan said, “Only close relatives and friends will attend the wedding. My bride Anjali and her relatives also supported this decision. As the wedding was fixed earlier, celebrities from the film industry were also invited. But now the situation changed a lot. I believe, being a responsible citizen I am obliged to cancel the grand function and have a simple wedding for the safety of all.”