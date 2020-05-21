As Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turns 60 today, he decided to treat fans with good news. He took to his social media pages and announced the sequel to his 2015 blockbuster film, Drishyam. Mohanlal also breaks the internet by releasing Drishyam 2 teaser. The teaser features Mohanlal’s intense eyes as he announces the return of George Kutty. It also has a caricature of Mohanlal’s character holding a shovel as shown in the climax of Drishyam. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Mohanlal: 11 Lesser-Known And Interesting Facts About The Top Malayalam Star

Drishyam 2 teaser also reveals the return of producer Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. The film will be directed by Jeetu Joseph. Also Read - Salman Khan to Play Prithviraj's Role in Chiranjeevi's Acharya, a Telugu Remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer?

Watch the teaser of Drishyam 2:

Drishyam stars Mohanlal and Meena in the lead roles and features Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Asha Sarath, Siddique, Roshan Basheer and Neeraj Madhav in supporting roles. The 2013 film received widespread positive reviews with critics praising the screenplay. It was the first Malayalam film to collect Rs 500 million from the box office. The film grossed over Rs 750 million worldwide.

Director Jeetu Joseph had told The News Minute, “After Drishyam, there have always been questions about a sequel. Lalettan (Mohanlal) would ask me too. And I just didn’t know how to continue that story. Finally, one possibility became clearer than the others I thought of and the story of George Kutty’s family got written again.”

Drishyam was remade in Hindi in 2015 by Nishikant Kamat with the same name and featured Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. It also starred Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. It grossed Rs 93.85 crore in India and a worldwide total of Rs 111.05 crore worldwide.