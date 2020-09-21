Malayalam actor Mohanlal kickstarts with the shooting of Drishyam 2 in Kochi today with a customary puja. Taking to Twitter, he shared a few pictures from the first day of the shoot where Mohanlal can be seen lighting the lamp. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Glad to share that we have started the #shooting of #Drishyam2 today. Here are some of the Pooja Pics (sic)” Also Read - Drishyam 2 Teaser: Mohanlal Announces a Sequel to Film on His 60th Birthday

As per the reports, Drishyam 2 will be shot indoors for the next 10 days and Mohanlal will be joining the shoot by the end of the week. The makers have also ensured all COVID-19 precautions on the set of Drishyam 2 which also includes testing all the cast and crew members for the deadly virus.

Director Jeetu Joseph had told The News Minute, “After Drishyam, there have always been questions about a sequel. Lalettan (Mohanlal) would ask me too. And I just didn’t know how to continue that story. Finally, one possibility became clearer than the others I thought of and the story of George Kutty’s family got written again.”

Mohanlal will be reprising the role of Georgekutty in the sequel, which will focus on the events that will take place even years after a high-profile case shook a small town in Kerela. Director Jrrthu Joseph has retained the principle case from the first installation of the film. However, there will be new characters in the film. Drishyam was one of the most-grossing film of 2013 and it also inspired remakes in other languages, including Chinese (Sheep Without a Shephard).