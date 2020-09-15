Malayalam actor Anaswara Rajan was at the receiving end of online abuse on social media after she posted a picture of herself clad in shorts. The 18-year-old actor was abused for her clothes and most of the comments slut-shamed her and many even referred to her young age. Also Read - Kerala's George Floyd Moment: Cop Pins Down Man to The Ground, Viral Pic Sparks Outrage

One user wrote, “Stop with this. If you post such pictures without wearing clothes, we will not give likes.” Another chauvinistic user commented, “why she had already decided to take her clothes off by the age of 18”. The comments on her picture were very disgraceful and that is when the question of being responsible on social media crops up. Also Read - Malayalam Actor Prabeesh Chakkalakkal Collapses During Shoot And Dies at 44

However, there were few netizens who came in support of her. One user wrote, “Live according to what she feels is right and ignore what these idiots say.”

Another user commented, “moral police that she would live as she pleases, it is not their money she spends, so get lost.”

The actor did not bog down and gave a befitting reply to the trolls by posting two more pictures in the short and captioned it, “Don’t worry about what I’m doing. Worry about why you’re worried about what I’m doing…”



The rampant sexism in fans’ reactions to male and female actors’ pictures on social media was pointed out on Facebook by the film critic Neelima Menon. She posted a picture of actor Prithviraj’s body transformation picture where he poses shirtless and pointed out the appreciative comments under the picture while 18-year-old Anaswara was slut-shamed just for wearing shorts.

Online trolling or abuse has become a part of the actor’s life and their social media is filled with nasty comments. The social media users do not behave responsibly or even think twice before commenting which makes it even more disgusting and this needs to stop right now!

Anaswara made her acting debut in the Manju Warrier starrer Udaharanam Sujatha. She was also seen playing the female-led in the coming-of-age film Thanneer Mathan Dinangal.