Malayalam actor and internet's wink girl, Priya Prakash Varrier, who won many hearts with her wink in her debut film Oru Adaar Love, has quit Instagram. Yes, you heard us right! The actor had 7.2 million followers on the photo-sharing app and seems like, she has upset them all. There are speculations that Sridevi Bungalow actor has quit Instagram because of the increasing online abuse and trolls. However, a source close to the actor claims that she did it for no specific reason. Apparently, she has taken a break from social media and she will be back when she feels like.

Her sudden decision to quit Instagram did not go well with her fans but the hope to get updates from her active Facebook and TikTok accounts. She was one of the fastest Indian celebrities to reach one million followers on Instagram and she even gained fame overnight.



Priya became popular after her song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ video from her maiden Mollywood film Oru Adaar Love that went viral. In the song, Priya was seen winking at her on-screen lover and redefining the meaning of cuteness. As expected, the wink and cute expressions made her an overnight star. Now, she is famously known as the ‘wink girl’ of the internet world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier 🔵 (@priya.prakash.varrierx) on Feb 12, 2018 at 12:49am PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier has two Bollywood projects, Sridevi Bungalow, and Love Hackers. She will also be seen in Sandalwood with the upcoming movie Vishnupriya. She is pairing up with Shreyas Manju, son of leading producer K Manju. In a recent event, she has expressed happiness to be working in with a good team in Sandalwood helmed by Malayalam director VK Prakash. “I am very happy to be part of such an amazing team,” the actor said while thanking them for having faith in her.