Mollywood actor Miya George is all set to tie the knot this year. According to the report in The News Minute, the actor will get married to Kottayam resident and businessman Ashwin Philip. The wedding tentative date is in September and they had a low profile engagement ceremony at Ashwini’s residence. Also Read - Mohena Kumari Singh And 6 Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19, All Hospitalised

Miya, who is a native resident of Pala in Kottayam, started her career through television shows such as Kunjali Marakkar and Alphonsamma. She later made her debut in films with small roles in films such as Doctor Love and Ee Adutha Kaalathu. In the year 2012, she bagged the female lead role in the film Chetayees opposite Lal and Biju Menon. She also went on to play Mohanlal starrer Red Wine, in which she played the role of an investigative journalist. Also Read - MP Newly-Wed Couple Along With 105 Guests Quarantined After Bride's Relative Found COVID-19 Positive

She also featured in Vishudhan in which she played the role of a nun, who is thrown out of the church for having an illicit relationship with the priest. In 2014, she acted in Joshiy directorial Salam Kashmier opposite actors Jayaram and Suresh Gopi. She even acted in Mr Fraud, starring Mohanlal. Also Read - 'Dulha Hum Le Jayenge': Breaking Custom, 19-Year-Old Bride Walks 80 Kms to Her Own Wedding in UP

In 2014, Miya also made her Tamil debut through the film Amara Kaviyam, in which she played the role of Karthika starring Sathya.

Well, her fans are all eager for the actor’s wedding and we can’t wait for the pictures!