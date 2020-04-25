Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol passed away on Saturday in Thiruvananthapuram at the age of 67. He was under the treatment for Alzheimer’s disease in a private hospital. He has a career spanning over three decades and had acted in 46 films and over 100 television serials. He debuted as an actor with serial Vaitharani on Doordarshan in 1986 and later entered the film industry as lyricist. Also Read - Kerala: Mentally-challenged Man Beaten up, Genitals Burnt, Over Suspicion of Stealing Mobile, Wallet

He has also authored short stories besides acting in 47 films and over a hundred TV serials in over a quarter of a century. Son of hugely popular writer and drama artiste T.N.Gopinathan Nair, Vallathol is also the nephew of legendary poet Mahakavi Vallathol Narayana Menon.

He is known for his roles in Mathilukal, Kottayam Kunjachan, Godfather, Vishnulokam, Commissioner, Nalu Pennungal, Sargarm Sakshi, Videyan, Nizhalkkuthu, Samantharangal and Sargam. His stage play Revathikkoru Pavakkutty was adapted in a film.

He is survived by his wife Geethalakshmi. The couple has been running an organisation for mentally challenged named Thanal.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the actor and said it’s a huge loss to both the TV and film industry. He wrote, “Ravi Vallathol bwas an actor who played extraordinary characters in screen with finesse. His demise will be a great loss to the film and television fraternity.”

Minister Ramesh Chennithala expressed condolences and wrote, “He was a great actor as well as talented writer and dedicated social worker. Like his father late drama artist TN Gopinathan, he has outstanding contributions to the society.”