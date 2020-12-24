Malayalam film director Naranipuzha Shanavas passed away on Wednesday after suffering from a massive heart attack while shooting for his upcoming film, Gandhirajan at Attapadi in the Palakkad district on Sunday. He was declared brain dead in a Coimbatore hospital. The KG hospital officials said that he was already critical when he was admitted. On Wednesday, his family and crew decided to shift him to Amrita Institute of Medical Science in Kochi for a second opinion. Also Read - From Corona to Santa Claus, 10-Day-Long Cake Show Begins in Coimbatore Ahead of Christmas | See Pictures

Hospital spokesperson P Kantharaj said in a statement, “We put him on renal replacement therapy, a form of continuous dialysis after which his kidney began recovering, but his brain function did not recover at all. Doctors declared him brain dead on Wednesday morning.” Also Read - Pet Lover in Coimbatore Designs Wheelchair For Disabled Dog

As per the Times of India report, the 40-year-old filmmaker was brought to the KG Hospital on Sunday evening in a state of cardiogenic shock which stops the heart from pumping blood to ther body. His brain and kidney functions were already affected. Also Read - Priyanca Radhakrishnan Becomes New Zealand's First-Ever Indian-Origin Minister

During his transfer to Amrita Institute in Kochi, police provided a green corridor and appealed to the public on the Coimbatore-Kochi route to cooperate so that they can reach the hospital in one and a half hour. The journey usually takes four hours.

On the professional front, he made his debut with Karie, which was released in 2015. His second film Sufiyum Sujatayum was released this year on Amazon Prime.

Watch this space for the latest updates!