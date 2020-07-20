A case has been registered against a Malayalam film producer for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, police said on Sunday. Alwyn Antony had sexually abused the 22-year-old woman last year after promising her roles in his movies, the police said. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Niece Opens Up on Family's Reaction, Says 'Your Mother Was Hindu, We Don't Trust You'

The accused is absconding, they said. Alwyn Antony has bankrolled films like Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Amar Akbar Anthony, Mangalyam Thanthunanena among others.

More details awaited.