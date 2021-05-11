Legendary Malayalam screenwriter and director Dennis Joseph passed away on Monday evening. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Kottayam following a heart attack. Before making big in the Malayalam film industry, he worked as a journalist with a magazine. In 1985, he made his debut as a screenwriter with Eeran Sandhya, which starred Mammootty, Shobhana, Rahman, and his uncle Jose Prakash in the lead roles. Also Read - Malayalam Director Naranipuzha Shanavas Passes Away at 40, Doctors Declare Him Brain Dead

He penned some of the biggest blockbuster hits including New Delhi (1987). He has also written critically and commercially successful films in Mammootty’s career. In fact, his films such as Nirakkoottu, Shyama, Nyayavidhi, Veendum, Thanthram were instrumental in establishing Mamootty’s stardom. Also Read - Malayalam Director Kamal Accused of Sexual Harassment, Calls it 'Planned Propaganda'

Dennis made his directorial debut with critically acclaimed Manu Uncle, which had Mammootty in the lead role. He has written films for Mohanlal, including Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar, Rajavinte Makan and Gandharvam. His last film as a writer was for Mohanlal’s Geethanjali, helmed by Priyadarshan. Meanwhile, Babu Antony’s upcoming film Powerstar was touted to be Denni’s comeback. The fate of the film remains unknown now. Also Read - Diphan passes away; Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran post condolences on Facebook on Malayalam filmmaker's demise