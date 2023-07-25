Home

Mohanlal Stops Hearts by Lifting 100 Kg at The Age of 63, Fans Find it Unbelievable – Watch Viral Video

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shares a video in which he's seen lifting 100 kg like a pro at the age of 63. The video surprises his fans and also enourages them to stay fit in life.

Mohanlal has left his fans surprised with his new video on the internet. The actor shared a short clip on social media in which he could be seen doing a rigorous workout. The popular Malayalam star is loved among the masses not just for his fabulous screen presence but also for his impeccable physique.

Lallettan, as he is popularly known among his fans, lifts 100 kg weight in the gym. The senior actor does some fantastic weight training with the 100 kg lift and follows it with stretching. The motivational video has gone viral on the internet with fans praising the actor for maintaining a fit body at the age of 63. The Lucifer actor is seen wearing a basic blue t-shirt with a pair of black shorts as he goes on to follow his trainer’s instructions in the gym.

Check Mohanlal’s Viral Video From Gym Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

The comment section on the post got flooded with fans appreciating their favourite superstar. Most of the fans commented to say how it’s unbelievable to see a 63-year-old man looking this fit. One user wrote, “😢 age is just a number 🔥🔥just 63. Ageing like fine wine 🔥😍😍 (sic).” Another wrote, “Dedication♥️,the weight he lifts🔥🔥 (sic).”

Mohanlal is a National Award-winning superstar in the country. He is considered an institution of acting in himself and currently, he’s busy with the sequel to his 2019 movie ‘Lucifer’. Titled ‘Lucifer 2: Empuraan’, the film is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and is one of the most anticipated films of his career. He has also signed a film titled ‘Vrusbhaha’ with Ekta Kapoor in which Shanaya Kapoor will be doing her big screen pan-India debut. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Mohanlal!

