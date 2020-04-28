Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and wife Suchitra celebrate their 32nd wedding anniversary today-April 28.They are one of the most adorable couples in the industry who have managed to have a rock-solid marriage for over 32 years now. The couple got married back in 1988 in a big fat wedding. According to reports, Suchitra, who is the daughter of producer K Balaji, used to send tokens of love to Mohanlal before they got married as both of them were madly in love with each other. In their 32nd wedding anniversary, fans took to social media to wish the couple a very happy wedding anniversary. Also Read - Will Mohanlal And Mammootty Reduce Their Fees by 50 Per Cent After Lockdown? Malayalam Producers Draft a Request

Mohanlal is one of the biggest superstars who is best known for his work in the Malayalam movie industry and has a huge fan following across the country. He is known for films like Lucifer, Pulimurugan, Chithram, Odiyan, Drishyam, Narasimham, and Kaappaan, among many others and is one of the highest paid actors in the Malayalam movie industry.

Mohanlal was last seen in thriller movie Big Brother and will be next seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The movie has been directed by south filmmaker Priyadarshan and will feature Mohanlal playing the role of a naval chief named Kunjali Marakkar IV. The actor will be seen in a very different avatar and the fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the Mohanlal starrer.