Malayalam director-screenwriter Naranipuzha Shanavas passed away after suffering a massive heart attack and he was declared brain dead at 40. Taking to Instagram, actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who featured in his film, Sufiyum Sujathayum, which was released earlier this year on Amazon Prime, paid condolence to the late director. Sharing a set of pictures from the set of the film, she wrote, “As kind and sensitive as his stories…Rest in peace, Shanavas sir. I hope your Sufi soul finds a place as beautiful as the one you created for us in Sufiyum Sujathayum. Gone too soon. My prayers and condolences to the family. #RIPShanawazNaranipuzha. (sic)” Also Read - Malayalam Director Naranipuzha Shanavas Passes Away at 40, Doctors Declare Him Brain Dead

Producer Vijay Babu also paid condolence to the filmmaker and wrote, “We tried our best for you, Shaanu…love you lots.”

Sufiyum Sujathayum was one of the films

to have direct-to-OTT release amid coronavirus lockdown. The film was written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and was produced by Vijay Babu.

Hospital spokesperson P Kantharaj said in a statement, “We put him on renal replacement therapy, a form of continuous dialysis after which his kidney began recovering, but his brain function did not recover at all. Doctors declared him brain dead on Wednesday morning.” The officials also said that he was already critical when he was admitted.

He was brought to the KG Hospital on Sunday evening in a state of cardiogenic shock which stops the heart from pumping blood to the body. His brain and kidney functions were already affected.

