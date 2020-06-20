Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote an absolutely heartbreaking tribute to his dear friend and director Sachy on social media. The popular Malayalam director passed away on Thursday at the age of 48. A devastated Prithviraj, who worked with him in Ayyapanum Koshiyum took to Instagram and dedicate a long note to the great visionary and the man whose idea of cinema was grander than imagination. The popular Malayalam star wrote that both his career and the future of the Malayalam cinema would have looked different had Sachy was around. He added that he is ready to trade all these dreams and success to get the director back and to receive just one more ‘voice note’ from him on WhatsApp. Also Read - Malayalam Director KR Sachidanandan Aka Sachy Passes Away at 48

Prithviraj's post showed the depth of his bonding with the late director and just how much he's going to miss his presence. The actor talked about the dreams of the director and how they had thought of working together on many projects. A part of Prithviraj's emotional post read, "… But forget cinema. I'd trade all of those dreams just to have you around. Just to get one of those voice notes again. Just for that next phone call. You used to tell me that we're alike. We are. But I hope right now..you feel a lot different than I do. Because grief of this magnitude last hit me in another June, 23 years ago. It has been a privilege knowing you Sachy. A part of me went with you today. And remembering you from now on..will be remembering that part of me as well. Rest well brother…Rest well genius. See you on the other side. You still haven't told me the climax to the sandalwood story." (sic) Check out the full post here:

Sachy aka KR Sachidanandan passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at Thrissur’s Jubilee Mission Hospital. His film Ayyapanum Koshiyum became huge at the Box Office. It’s already been remade in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

May his soul rest in peace!