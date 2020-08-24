Veteran filmmaker AB Raj passed away on Sunday after suffering from a cardiac arrest in Chennai at the age of 95. The filmmaker was born as Antony Basker Raj in Alappuzha and began his career in Sri Lanka. He directed more than 10 films in Sinhalese and also assisted English filmmaker David Lean during the making of the 1957 film, The Bridge on The River Kwai. Also Read - Malayalam Film Lyricist Chunakkara Ramankutty Dies at 84 in Thiruvananthapuram

In the late 1960s, AB Raj debuted as a filmmaker in Malayalam. His notable work includes Football Champion (1973), Pacha Nottukal (1973), Sasthram Jayichu Manushyan Thottu (1973), Kalippava (1972), Nirthasala (1972), Sambhavami Yuge Yuge (1972), Marunnattil Oru Malayali (1971), Neethi (1971), Ezhuthatha Katha (1970), Lottery, Ticket (1970), Kannoor Deluxe (1969), Kaliyalla Kalyanam (1968). Also Read - Malayalam Actor Anil Murali Passes Away at 52, CM Pinarayi Vijayan Pays Respects

In the beginning of 1970, he made his directorial debut in Tamil with Thulli Odum Pullimaan. AB Raj is the father of Saranya Ponvannan, who is one of the most sought actors in the Tamil film industry. Also Read - Malayalam Actor Miya George All Set to Tie The Knot With Bussinessman Ashwin Philip