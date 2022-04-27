Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Kerala Police registered a case against Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu for an alleged sexual assault. Ernakulam South Police has registered the case on a woman’s complaint. According to the police, the complaint was received on April 22. The complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she alleged in the complaint. The complaint said Vijay Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering the victims roles in movies. The complainant is a native of Kozhikode district.Also Read - Ankit Siwach Shares Casting Couch Experience, Says Was Asked To Send Pictures Without Clothes

Vijay Babu Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

However, Police have not questioned or arrested Vijay Babu yet. Instead, Vijay on his Facebook live, denied sexual assault allegations against him. Claiming that he was scripting “a new chapter in #metoo”, Vijay Babu repeatedly named the female actor in his Facebook Live past midnight Wednesday. Disclosing the identity of victims of certain offences (including sexual) is punishable as per law. Vijay Babu, however, said he was willing to face the consequences. He was ready to go public with the screenshots of the chats he had with the actor, with whom he associated with for a Malayalam movie that he produced. Also Read - European Union Wants 'Verifiable Proof' of Tennis Player Peng Shuai's Safety | Tennis News

“I haven’t done anything wrong. I’m the victim in this. The so-called law of this country protects her and she is at ease while I’m the one who is suffering. I will file defamation and a counter-case. It won’t be a small case. I won’t let her get away that easily. I can share all the proof with me but I won’t because I don’t want to cause damage to her family”, said Vijay Babu. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Reveals How MeToo Allegations 'Bothered' Her: 'This Gives Me Anxiety'

“I’m answerable only to my wife, mother, sister and friends. And I don’t want this to end with a piece of small news saying, ‘Vijay Babu found not guilty’,” said the 45-year-old. “I haven’t chatted with her between 2018 and 2021. She came for an audition and got her role. All these talks about casting couch and all.. it is I who is suffering. She started sending messages saying she was depressed. From December till March. I have all her messages, and over 400 screenshots. Whatever allegations she may have, rape or consensual, I have all on record,” concluded Vijay Babu.

Netizens Slam Vijay Babu After Revealing Survivor’s Name

Social media users trolled Vijay Babu and called him one of the examples of toxic masculinity. A Twitter user said, “Woke up to the most disgusting Facebook live ever. A movie producer called Vijay Babu has been accused of rape. The survivor had gone to the police and there is a medical record of her injuries too as far as I know. However this man does a FB live saying I want to reveal her name”. He further said, “I am not going to tell you what happened after that. I will say that in court. I have the answer to everything, whether it was a rape or consensual. I will file a counter case against it. In addition, a defamation suit will be filed”.

#VijayBabu goes on FB live and reveals the name of the actress who has accused him of #sexualassault. Why would you go on record to reveal the name of the victim here? Even if you are not guilty in this matter, why would you simply ruin things for you and for the victim? — Vineeta Kumar (@vineeta_ktiwari) April 27, 2022

Vijay Babu is one of the best examples of toxic masculinity. What a piece of shit! — Lakshmi (@tsundoker) April 27, 2022

Vijay Babu broke the law by naming the actor who filed the complaint against him. “Let this be a break to Me Too,” he says, referring to the movement that enabled many women to come out and speak about the abuses they suffered at the hands of powerful men.https://t.co/IkDSEW7kCk — Lakshmi Priya (@lakshmimanoj95) April 27, 2022

After a woman actor filed a rape complaint against Vijay Babu, he is now absconding. And what’s more, he doxxed the survivor on a livestream, breaking the law #MeToo #Kerala #Mollywood https://t.co/z5ctHx0rLu — Aditi (@SpaceAuditi) April 27, 2022

I hope Vijay Babu can back up his claims of hime being the victim. As of now he’s opened a whole can of worms just by mentioning the women’s name. Let the truth prevail ⚖️ — Abhijith (@ITSABHITWEETING) April 27, 2022



In 2017, producer Sandra Thomas filed a complaint of assault against Vijay Babu. Again, he had taken to Facebook claiming the charges were fake.

Vijay is the founder of Friday Film House’ which is a film production company. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children’s Film (as producer) for Philips and The Monkey Pen’.