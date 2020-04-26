The Malayalam Producers’ Association has decided to initiate a conversation asking the actors and the technicians to cut their fees by at least 50 per cent once the industry starts functioning again after the coronavirus lockdown. A report in IANS mentioned producer Sureshkumar’s statement revealing that they have requested the leading stars and the technicians to reduce their fees by half going ahead once the normalcy returns in the industry. Also Read - Malayalam Actor Ravi Vallathol Passes Away at 67 in Thiruvananthapuram

Malayalam film industry, like other movie industries in the country, has been hit badly by the COVID-19 scare and the ongoing nationwide lockdown that is expected to end by May 3. As revealed by the news agency, as many as 26 films slated to hit the screens during the Ramadan and the Easter days are stuck with new release dates with some of them still under various stages of production. This has provided a great loss to the entire industry and the producers think that some of it can be dealt with if the artistes and the technicians start taking half of their remuneration until things come back to a winning spree at the Box Office. Also Read - Mohanlal to Play a Special Role Alongside Ram Charan And Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's RRR?

Speaking about the decision, producer Sureshkumar said, “We have no clue when this will get back to normal times. As and when the lockdown is lifted, if the industry has to go forward, the actors and technicians have to cut down their professional fees. A mere reduction of fees, won’t be of any help, it should be reduced by 50 per cent.” Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 13: Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Have Suniel Shetty as Main Villain? Read on

Mohanlal, Dileep, Mammootty and Prithviraj among others are the leading stars of the Malayalam film industry. It is yet to be known how these actors have reacted to the decision taken by the producers’ association.