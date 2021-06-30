Priya Prakash Varrier latest hot photo: Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who rose to fame as ‘wink girl’, has sent her fans into a tizzy after she dropped her hot picture on Instagram. In the photo, she can be seen clad in a halter-neck black dress and goes bold, like never before. She glammed it up with black and shimmery blue smokey eyes, subtle makeup. A dash of nude lip shade and hair tied in a bun leaving few strands to fall on the face. Her dramatic look will definitely set your heart aflutter. She captioned it, “My best friend clicked my pictures @hrischique Ps: He’s the MUA as well! (sic).” Also Read - Priya Prakash Varrier Drops Sensuous Self-Portraits in Latest Photoshoot, Fans Say 'Gorgeous'

Fans poured love on her new look and called her ‘beautiful’ and ‘drop-dead gorgeous’. Also Read - Check Movie Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Check Out The Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier)

Also Read - Internet Sensation Priya Prakash Varrier Slips, Trips And Falls Amid The Shoot of Romantic Song- Watch Video

Check Fans Reactions Here:

Earlier, she dropped her couple of pictures from a photoshoot where she simply looks into the camera while she embraces her lose hair strands. She simply captioned it ‘self-portrait’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier)



Priya Prakash Varrier was last seen in Check starring Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh. The film marked her debut in Tollywood. She will be next seen in Teja Sajja starrer Ishq: Not A Love Story, which is based around a couple, who are targeted by goons on their trip.

Priya became an overnight sensation with her wink expressions from the song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’from her maiden film Oru Adaar Love. Directed by Omar Lulu, Oru Adaar Love was produced by Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy under the banner Ousepachan Movie House. She was seen opposite Roshan Abdul Rahoof.