Basheer was one of the most popular singers in Kerala when it came to stage performances. Ha has a few Malayalam songs to his credit as a playback singer. Basheer made his movie debut in 1978 with the song Veena Vaayikkum and went on to sing a few more tracks.

KS Chitra Sends Condolences

Playback singer KS Chitra took to Twitter to share condolences on his death. Chitra tweeted in Malayalam, “Tributes to singer Edawa Basheer. I wish his soul eternal peace.” Fans also took to social media to express grief over his death. One wrote, “Can’t believe it. So sad,” while another commented, “May his soul rest in peace.”

Basheer’s funeral was held at Kadappakada Juma Masjid Kabarishthan on Sunday. Basheer is survived by his wives- Rasheeda and Rehna, with whom he shared four children Ullas, Beema, Umesh, and Ushus Seetta.

