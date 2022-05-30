Malayalam Singer Edava Basheer Dies: Malayalam playback singer Edava Basheer collapsed on stage while performing live at an event in Kerala on Saturday, May 28. The 78 year old veteran artist was declared dead as he was rushed to the nearby hospital. The event was organized to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the popular music troupe Bhima’s Blue Diamond Orchestra at the event held in Alappuzha.

Basheer Died While Performing Live

Basheer was part of the troupe at the beginning of his career and therefore was invited to be part of the celebrations. Basheer was performing the Hindi song Mana Ho Tum Behad Haseen by KJ Yesudas from the 1977 film Toote Khilone. The singer suddenly collapsed as he reached the end of the track. Basheer was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Basheer was one of the most popular singers in Kerala when it came to stage performances. Ha has a few Malayalam songs to his credit as a playback singer. Basheer made his movie debut in 1978 with the song Veena Vaayikkum and went on to sing a few more tracks.

KS Chitra Sends Condolences

Playback singer KS Chitra took to Twitter to share condolences on his death. Chitra tweeted in Malayalam, “Tributes to singer Edawa Basheer. I wish his soul eternal peace.” Fans also took to social media to express grief over his death. One wrote, “Can’t believe it. So sad,” while another commented, “May his soul rest in peace.”

Basheer’s funeral was held at Kadappakada Juma Masjid Kabarishthan on Sunday. Basheer is survived by his wives- Rasheeda and Rehna, with whom he shared four children Ullas, Beema, Umesh, and Ushus Seetta.

May his soul rest in peace.