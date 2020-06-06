Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and wife Lidiya Thomas became proud parents to their second child, a baby boy, on Saturday, June 6. The actor took to social media to break the news to his fans and posted a simple note that read ‘it’s a boy.’ Tovino’s Twitter post read: Also Read - Thrilled to be part of 'Maari 2': Tovino Thomas

Both the parents are excited to welcome a new life in their family. The child is healthy and so is the mother. The couple already has a daughter named Izza Thomas. As soon the news was announced, several celebrities from the Malayalam film industry including Nivin Pauly, Neeraj Madhav, Pearle Maaney, Aashiq Abu, and Indranjith Sukumaran among others took to Twitter to wish the couple. Actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “Congrats Tovi and Lidiya !!! Little Izza must be super excited to have a baby brother !! Lots of love to your family from ours 🤗🤗😘😘!” (sic).

Tovino and Lidiya got married in the year 2014 and welcomed their daughter in 2016. The couple has not yet finalised the name of their second child.

Meanwhile, the actor was recently in the news after the sets of his film were vandalised by some fringe groups. The Maari 2 actor who was shooting for his film Minnal Murali took to social media and shared a few pictures of the destroyed sets that included a church being constructed for the film. He also wrote a big note that mentioned that the team had taken proper permission from the authorities before constructing the sets and when it was structured again, the lockdown was announced leaving the entire unit in a fix.