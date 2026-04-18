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Malayalam TV actor Siddharth Venugopal best known for Kasthooriman dies at 40 due to...

Malayalam TV actor Siddharth Venugopal best known for Kasthooriman dies at 40 due to…

The sudden demise of a popular Malayalam television actor has left fans and the industry deeply saddened, with many remembering his work and contribution to regional entertainment.

The loss of popular Malayalam television face Siddharth Venugopal has left the industry and viewers in deep grief. Known for his memorable roles on small screen, he remained connected with audiences through simple yet impactful performances. News of his passing has created an emotional wave across entertainment circles, with many remembering his journey and strength during difficult times.

What led to Siddharth Venugopal’s death?

Siddharth Venugopal passed away after battling cancer for nearly two years. His health condition had been closely followed by friends and well-wishers who supported him throughout the treatment phase. Actor Seema G Nair shared an emotional note confirming the news and recalling efforts made during his fight. Her message reflected deep pain while also highlighting the strength he showed during illness.

How did the industry react to Siddharth Venugopal’s demise?

Following the news, many actors from the Malayalam television industry expressed grief and paid tribute. Kishore Sathya remembered him as a familiar face loved by audiences and appreciated the support extended during his treatment. Messages across social media described him as kind person who remained positive despite challenges.

About Siddharth Venugopal?

Siddharth Venugopal gained recognition through television serials including Kasthooriman and Bhagyajathakam. His interest in acting began during college years where he actively participated in theatre. He later worked as presenter before moving into television with support from producer Arun Ghosh. Over time he became known face on Malayalam TV with consistent performances.

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About Siddharth Venugopal’s personal life

He hailed from Chalakudy in Thrissur and lived close to family. Siddharth is survived by his mother and younger brother while his father had passed away earlier. His personal journey included both professional growth and emotional challenges which he faced with resilience.

Story Highlights

Siddharth Venugopal passed away after two year cancer battle

Malayalam television industry mourns loss of popular actor

Known for shows like Kasthooriman and Bhagyajathakam

Tributes pour in from colleagues and fans across industry

Siddharth Venugopal leaves behind legacy of dedication and quiet strength. His journey from theatre to television and his courage during illness continue to inspire many while his absence will be deeply felt in Malayalam entertainment space.

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