Anicka Vikhraman, a famous Malayalam actress, shared pics of her face and arms after ex-boyfriend physically assaulted her.

Malayalam actress Anicka Vikhraman who is known for Vishamakaran, IKK and Enga Pattan Sothu, has shared shocking pictures of her her dark and deep bruises given by her lover. Anicka has used social media as a platform to raise her voice against her ex-boyfriend Anoop Pillai who physically assaulted her. She has uploaded a long note with pictures of her that show how he has physically abused the actress. As mentioned in the post, Anicka has filed a police complaint against Anoop

Anicka wrote, “I was in love with a person named Anoop Pillai. He has abused me mentally and physically for the past few years. Never seen such a man. After doing all this he is scaring me. I never had a bad dream that he would do this to me. The second time I filed a complaint with the police in Bengaluru about him beating me. The first time he beat me in Chennai, he fell at my feet and cried.”

She added, “I filed a complaint with the Bangalore police after he harassed me for the second time. First he beat me in Chennai. That day he cried and begged me to leave the incident. I was stupid. When I repeated it for the second time, I lodged a complaint, but he paid the policemen and trapped me. He continued beating him, assuming the police were with him.” Two days back, the actress opened up about her allegedly abusive relationship story with now ex-BF Anoop.

She further shared about the alleged toxic relationship. “I then foolishly left. The second time he did this, it was to no avail. Because he managed to pay the police too. He assaulted me with great confidence that the police would ask me to leave the matter alone. I have been cheated on many times in the past few years. So I decided to leave him. But this man was not ready to leave me. We were friends, no doubt about it. He broke my phone. So I couldn’t even go to the shoot. Even before that, he was watching all my WhatsApp messages connected to his laptop without my knowledge,” she said in her post.

Check Anicka Vikhraman’s shocking post

Anicka has also shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with Anoopm where he accepted that he did this and promised not to repeat it again.

The entire incident came out as shocking news to Anicka’s fans and followers, who empathised with her and demanded stringent action against the accused.

