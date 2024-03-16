Home

Manjummel Boys Creates History Becomes The Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Ever In Mollywood

Manjummel Boys" has earned over Rs 180 crore worldwide marking a significant milestone in the Malayalam film industry. Read on to find out.

Kochi: The recent film “Manjummel Boys,” directed by Chidambaram, has made history by becoming the highest-earning Malayalam film ever. It surpassed the previous record set by the movie “2018,” starring Jude Anthany Joseph, last year. “Manjummel Boys” has earned over Rs 180 crore worldwide, marking a significant milestone in the Malayalam film industry. The team expressed their joy on Instagram with a post saying, “Thank you all for the love,” celebrating their achievement as the highest-grossing Malayalam film.

Manjummel Boys Creates History In The Mollywood Industry

The success of “Manjummel Boys” has brought recognition to the talent and creativity within the Malayalam film industry and has garnered widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. This achievement has solidified the film’s position as a game-changer in the industry, and it has set a new benchmark for future Malayalam films.

Take a look at Manjummel Boys’s Instagram Post:

The movie “Manjummel Boys” has been a massive success, grossing approximately Rs 62 crore in overseas markets. When combined with its impressive domestic total of around Rs 120 crore, the film has achieved a remarkable worldwide gross collection of over Rs 180 crore.

During its third weekend, the movie’s popularity continued to soar as ticket sales increased from Rs 5.5 crore on the third Friday to a substantial Rs 8.9 crore by Sunday. This demonstrated the enduring appeal of the movie, and the momentum carried over into the weekdays, with consistent collections averaging a healthy Rs 2.5 crore daily.

Manjummel Boys’ Impressive Run In The Film Industry

The weekday collections for the movie “Manjummel Boys” remained strong, indicating its ability to attract viewers consistently throughout the week. On the third Monday after its release, the movie collected a total of Rs 3.1 crore at the box office. The following day, Tuesday, the earnings remained impressive with the movie making Rs 2.7 crore. Wednesday showed a slight decrease in earnings, with the movie collecting Rs 2.55 crore. Early estimates for Thursday suggest that the movie made around Rs 2.25 crore. Overall, the movie maintained consistent earnings throughout the week, performing decently at the box office.

