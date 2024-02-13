Home

Malika Rajput, Kangana Ranaut’s Revolver Rani Co-Star, Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances

Sultanpur: The entertainment industry was devastated by the news of the passing of singer and actress Malika Rajput, also known as Vijay Lakshmi. Her lifeless body was

discovered on Tuesday in her residence in Sitakund locality, Sultanpur, hanging from a ceiling fan. The actor and singer passed away at the age of 35 years.

Malika Rajput Found Deat At Her Residence

Malika Rajput rose to prominence for her role as a supporting actress in the 2014 crime comedy Revolver Rani, alongside Kangana Ranaut. She also made an appearance in the music video for Shaan’s song Yaara Tujhe. In 2016, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but left the party two years later.

Following her brief career in entertainment and politics, Malika shifted her focus to spirituality. In 2022, she was appointed as the National Secretary General of the Bharatiya Savarna Sangh in Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, Malika demonstrated her skills as a Kathak dancer and delved into writing and performing her ghazals at poetry gatherings.

Some officials are currently looking at the death cause of Malika Rajput. Her mother Sumitra Singh shared that she was unaware of the situation when her daughter’s death took place as the entire family was sleeping. During the conversation with India Today Malika’s mother stated, “Earlier the door was closed. And the light was on. We took three rounds but could not open the door. At last, I looked through the window and saw that she was standing there. When I knocked on the door, I saw that our daughter was hanging. I called my husband and others but she was no more (sic).”

Based on PTI’s reports, Kotawali police station in-charge Shriram Pandey stated that the actual cause of death will be confirmed after postmortem. As of now, it looks like a case of suicide. As the local police are currently investigating the reason for the death, stay tuned for further updates!

With inputs from the agency.

