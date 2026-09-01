Malini Sharma REACTS to viral fame of her farmstay, makes special request to fans: ‘Mujhe bilkul umeed…’

Malini Sharma is pleasantly surprised by the attention her farmstay has received online. The actress shared her gratitude with fans and explained how they can make enquiries without overwhelming the contact number.

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Malini Sharma’s The Slow Local gets viral attention (PC: Instagram)

Malini Sharma is once again at the centre of attention, but this time it is not because of a Bollywood release. The actress known for her role in the 2002 horror film Raaz has surprised fans with a glimpse of the peaceful life she has built away from the film industry. Her farmstay, The Slow Local in the Sahyadri Hills near Pune, recently became a talking point online after people recognised her from old films and music videos. The sudden interest brought a wave of messages and calls to the property. Malini has now responded to the unexpected attention with gratitude while making a small request to those trying to reach her.

Malini Sharma thanks fans for the overwhelming response

In a video shared with her followers, Malini introduced herself as part of The Slow Local diaries and expressed surprise at the response. She said she had not expected the farmstay to receive such attention and thanked people for their love and support.

“Aap logon ne toh kamaal kar diya. Iski mujhe bilkul umeed nahi thi,” she said while expressing her gratitude. The actress added that she was overwhelmed by the reaction and found it difficult to put her feelings into words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Slow Local (@theslowlocal)

Why did Malini ask fans to use WhatsApp?

The sudden popularity of The Slow Local has also created a practical problem for the small farmstay. Malini explained that the property is quite small and the team is struggling to manage the large number of calls coming to its contact number.

She therefore requested people to send their enquiries through WhatsApp instead of calling. According to Malini this would make it easier for the team to handle the unexpected volume of interest. Her message was not a complaint about the attention. Instead she appeared genuinely touched by the response while asking visitors to be patient and use a communication method that the small team can manage more easily.

Malini promises to respond to fans

The actress also acknowledged the many messages arriving on Instagram. She said followers had been sending her a large number of messages and added that she would try to reply to everyone at least once.

The response has given fans an unusual glimpse into Malini’s life today. Many people who remember her from Raaz were surprised to discover that she had moved away from the usual Bollywood spotlight and was now associated with a slower lifestyle surrounded by nature.

From Raaz actress to a quieter life

Malini started her career as a model and became familiar to audiences through music videos before making her Bollywood debut. She gained widespread recognition with Vikram Bhatt’s Raaz in 2002 where she played the ghost named Malini opposite Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea.

She was also associated with the television series C.A.T.S. and appeared in popular music videos including Kyaa Soorat Hai Aapke Pyaar Mein. Despite the popularity that came with Raaz she gradually moved away from acting and public life. Her journey eventually took her towards food nature and hospitality.

She now runs The Slow Local in the Sahyadris near Pune offering visitors a setting that reflects the quieter lifestyle she chose after leaving the mainstream entertainment world.