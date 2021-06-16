Delhi: Comedian-actor Mallika Dua who lost her mother Padmavati Dua, lovingly known as Chinna Dua on June 11, has bid a final goodbye on Wednesday. Mallika along with her family immersed her mother’s ashes in Ganga. In a picture of the asthi visarjan shared by her, Mallika can be seen bidding her an emotional farewell. Chinna Dua succumbed to Covid-19 after a long battle. In a long emotional note, Mallika wrote about her first and the greatest love. Also Read - Mallika Dua Remembers Her Late Mother Chinna Dua: 'I Was Born To God, Thankyou Ma For Choosing Me'

"Bye my Chinna. My sweet girl. My first and greatest love. The weather was just perfect. You sent the best breeze, it was green, the sun was there but warm and lovely. It's where I picture you are right now. With paati. She is making you filter coffee and muruku and you are chilling. In a really beautiful place and very very happy. That's how I will live too. Just like you. With courage, grace, boundless kindness and above all, joy. I promise to love myself no less than you love me, I promise to help everyone I can and I promise to be happy because how dare I dishonour your legacy. My mama is god. And god is always always looking out for me. I promise I will live a good life with integrity and love. Promise my mama," Mallika wrote along with a picture.

Earlier, Mallika took to Instagram to announce the sad news and wrote, "She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only god I know. My Amma I'm sorry I couldn't save you. You fought so hard mama. My precious. My heart. You're my whole life."

Mallika’s father Vinod Dua is a veteran journalist. He too tested positive for covid and was even hospitalised. Vinod is recovering from the post covid complications.

Several friends from the industry showered love to Mallika Dua. “Love you so much Mallika. I am so sorry for your loss. Please know there is an army of admirers, friends, family ready to support you through this. My heart aches for you but I have every faith you will get through this and carry on her legacy,” wrote Lisa Mishra.

Amyra Dastur wrote: “She’ll live brightly through you and Bakul ♥️Sending you lots of love jaan.”

May her soul rest in peace!