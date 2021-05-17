Gurugram: Social media influencer, comedian, and actor Mallika Dua was the latest target of online trolling on Monday after a Twitter exchange between her and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri went viral on social media. Mallika, whose both mother and father are Covid-19 positive currently, sought help for arranging medicines for her mother Chinna Dua. On Sunday, she took to Twitter to tag Congress leader and former Lok Sabha member Deepender Singh Hooda to help her arrange for Tocilizumab, one of the two monoclonal antibody therapies that are being used to treat coronavirus patients. Also Read - Tamil Actor Nitish Veera Dies of Covid-19 At 45, Celebs Pay Their Condolences
Tagging Hooda, Mallika wrote that her mother is presently admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and needed emergency Tocilizumab. The Congress leader immediately responded to Mallika’s tweet and asked her to forward patient details to him so that a member of his team could look into the matter. Apart from Hooda, another response that grabbed eyeballs was from Bharatiya Janta Party leader and the current Civil Aviation Minister of India, and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. He gave a mobile number for Mallika to contact him for help. Also Read - Hypertension And COVID-19: Know The Link, Complications And Signs To Look Out For| Video
Mallika Dua Thanks Hooda and Puri For Help
Soon after the exchange of tweets, Mallika Dua took to Twitter to announce that Tocilizumab has been arranged for her mother and further went on to thank Puri for helping her at the time of need. The tweet exchanges between Mallika, Hooda, and Puri have been deleted but the screengrabs of the same have gone viral.
However, the tweet exchanges did not go well with the netizens and rather prompt an outrage over Puri extending his help for Mallika at a time when thousands across country were dying due to the shortage of medical resources. Many pointed out that the incident displayed ‘VIP culture’ at its best where celebrities were able to easily arrange for the resources and even ministers helped them but when an ordinary person sought help on Twitter, no one came forward to help them.
Check Reactions:
Following the outrage, Mallika Dua seemed to have deleted her Twitter account now.