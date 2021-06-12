Mumbai: Comedian Mallika Dua’s mother Dr Padmavati Dua passed away due to coronavirus-related complications. She was popularly known as Chinna Dua and was the wife of senior journalist Vinod Dua. Also Read - Mallika Dua Receives Help From Aviation Minister in Covid-19 SOS, Netizens Call It 'VIP Culture'

Famous journalist Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted about her death expressing grief. "The fiesty, gregarious, Dr Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, wife of veteran journalist Vinod Dua passed away of Covid 19 after battling it for weeks. Prayers with the family.. words are just not enough in these heartbreaking times," he wrote. Actor-politician Bina Kak took to Instagram sharing the news. She shared a picture of Chinna and wrote, "You suffered a lot dear Chinna ..Now RIP Much love."

The fiesty, gregarious, Dr Padmavati ‘Chinna’ Dua, wife of veteran journalist Vinod Dua passed away of Covid 19 after battling it for weeks. Prayers with the family.. words are just not enough in these heart breaking times. 🙏 RIP @VinodDua7 pic.twitter.com/8rUqkfGQPN — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 11, 2021

Chinna was tested positive for coronavirus on May 13 and was then admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta hospital on May 14. “We were admitted to St Stephens’ Hospital on May 13 but my condition progressed, requiring ICU but bed wasn’t available there. Last night we got admitted to Medanta,” Chinna had shared back then.

On May 22, she took to social media to share her health update and mentioned that faith and patience are what is needed at this time. “Good day. Hope you all are fine. At this stage we would all love miracles. However, one has to be practical & take one day at a time. Shraddha & saburi i.e faith & patience is the only way to tide over. So stability & status quo are to be thankful for which is how it is right now. There are samples taken in the middle of the night. Sleep is disturbed for medicines, sponging, meals & what nots leaving one exhausted at times. Hence the update gets delayed. By the grace of God, countless prayers, good wishes & blessings from family & friends like you all, Inshallah we hope to attain full recovery asap. Please continue with your prayers. God bless us all always. Loads of love to all,” she had written.