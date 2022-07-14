Mallika Sherawat who is all set to return to the big screens with her upcoming film Rk/RKay, recently compared her 2004 film Murder to Deepika Padukone’s recent film Gehraiyaan. During a recent interview, Mallika said, ‘what Deepika Padukone did in ‘Gehraiyaan’, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then.’ Adding further she revealed how a section of the industry and media mentally tortured her by only talking about her glamour and body. Mallika recalled, ‘Such hue and cry was created when I did Murder. People said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini.Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Share Glimpses From His Birthday Trip In US & It's All About Bike Rides, Fun-Filled Hikes And Romance- See Pics & Videos

Mallika also accused a section of the film industry for torturing her by discussing her body and physical appearance and not her acting skills. "I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me. These people only talked about my body and glamour, not my acting. I worked in 'Dashavataram', 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects' and 'Welcome' but none talked about my acting," she said.

Talking about the changes she is seeing in the film industry, Sherawat said, "Earlier, the heroines were either too good, sati-savitri types who were too innocent to know anything, or they were the characterless vamps. These were the only two types of roles written for heroines. The change that we see now, shows women as humans. She can be happy or sad. She can make mistakes, she can falter, and you love them despite all of that. The heroines are more confident about their bodies as well."

Mallika Sherawat is busy promoting her film RK/RKay, which will hit cinema halls on July 22. Written and directed by Rajat Kapoor, the film also stars Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey and Vaishali Malhara in pivotal roles.