Mumbai: Bollywood to start treating actresses more than just eye candies and we say this after a recent episode of The Love Laugh Live Show welcomed Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat where she opened up about her journey in the entertainment industry. Mandira Bedi, who is the host of the talk show, asked Mallika, "There's one producer who told you that he wanted to make a chapati on your belly or fry an egg on your waist."

Mallika started laughing after the question and confirmed that it is true. The 45-year-old actor shared the incident where the producer approached her and said, "Madam ek song sequence hai!" Producer pitched the song idea to Mallika and said that the song will be a way to show the audience that she is literally "hot." "Aap itni hot hain ki aapli kamar pe main chapati sek sakta hun (You are so hot that I can cook chapati on your waist)", Mallika quoted the producer's words.

Mallika then shared her reaction to the song idea. She described it as a "weird notion" and told Mandira, "Have you ever heard of anything like that?" Mandira also heaved a sigh as she reacted to Mallika's story and said "needless to say it did not happen." Mallika said she had immediately refused to be a part of any such song and had told the producer, "I said no, we are not doing any such thing, no." She then said the idea looked very funny and original nonetheless. "I put my foot down. I said, 'No, we are not doing any such thing.' But I thought it was very funny and original. It's an original idea," she added.

Earlier, in an interview with BollywoodLife, Mallika Sherawat talked about being tagged as a fallen woman for doing bold scenes in the 2004 film Murder. “That’s what the patriarchal system is. It’s always the women who are always targeted, not the men. Not only in India, but that’s all over the world. Men walk away with everything, they can get away with everything, it’s like they (those who target) blame the woman for everything. I don’t know why, but more so in India, I feel. I also think the society wasn’t evolved, people would think differently. Plus, the media didn’t support such scenes earlier, a certain section of the media”, she had told the portal.

On the work front, Mallika Sherawat was last seen in a web series, Nakaab, premiered on MX Player on September 15.