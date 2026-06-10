Malti Chahar criticises Pranit More’s Rs 370 biryani joke, links it to Janhvi Kapoor’s objectification in Ram Charan’s Peddi: ‘Why many women are…’

A growing online debate around Pranit More’s viral stand-up moment has drawn reactions from public figures, with Malti Chahar highlighting broader concerns about how women are represented and discussed in entertainment spaces.

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Malti Chahar on Pranit More’s Rs 370 biryani controversy (PC: Instagram, Twitter)

A fresh wave of discussion has emerged around comedian Pranit More’s viral Rs 370 biryani crowdwork clip after actor and filmmaker Malti Chahar shared her strong views on the matter. The controversy, which has already triggered debates online, now extends beyond comedy into larger conversations about consent, gender roles and how women are represented in films and everyday conversations. Malti’s reaction has added another layer to the ongoing debate, especially as she connected the incident with broader concerns in cinema and society.

Malti Chahar reacts to viral controversy

Malti Chahar, who was previously seen in Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss 19 and was linked to Pranit More during the show, expressed her opinion on social media as the clip continued to trend. She did not hold back in her response and pointed to what she sees as a recurring pattern in how women are treated in public spaces and entertainment.

In her post, she wrote: “Rs 370 biryani and Peddi make you realise why many women are hesitant about marriage, why we value our independence, and why we choose to split the bill. Some women are even financially supporting men entirely.” She further added, “Yet, we continue to be objectified, and a woman’s consent is apparently worth no more than a plate of biryani. After generations of fighting for equality, dignity, and respect, it’s disheartening that we’re still confronting the same underlying mindset.”

See Malti Chahar’s viral statement here

₹370 biryani and Peddi… make you realize why many women are hesitant about marriage, why we value our independence, and why we choose to split the bill. Some women are even financially supporting men entirely. Yet, we continue to be objectified, and a woman’s consent is… — Malti Chahar (@ChaharMalti) June 10, 2026

Link to Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi and wider debate

In her reaction, Malti also referenced the discussion around Peddi, filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film has recently faced criticism from some viewers over the portrayal and perceived objectification of its female lead. By drawing this parallel, Malti highlighted what she believes is a consistent issue across both real-life conversations and cinematic storytelling. According to her, these incidents reflect a mindset that continues to normalise problematic views about women, despite long-standing discussions around equality and respect.

How the Pranit More controversy began?

The controversy originated from a crowdwork video shared by Pranit More during one of his live shows. In the clip, audience member Himanshu Jangra described a dating experience and mentioned spending Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. He then implied that such an expense entitled him to a “return” from the date. The remark quickly went viral and received widespread criticism online. While Himanshu made the statement, Pranit More also faced backlash for laughing during the interaction and later uploading the clip on social media as part of his content.

Apology and ongoing reactions

Following the backlash, Pranit More issued a public apology stating that he should have handled the situation differently during the show. He admitted that he should have challenged the comment instead of letting it pass. Himanshu Jangra also faced strong criticism online, later apologised and eventually deactivated his social media accounts. His employer reportedly terminated his association following the controversy.

Despite apologies from those involved, the debate has continued to grow, with influencers, celebrities and users discussing whether comedy platforms should allow such remarks to be amplified without challenge.