Actor Malvi Malhotra who was stabbed by self-claimed producer Yogesh Mahipal Singh in Mumbai because she rejected his marriage proposal, filed an FIR and sought help from Kangana Ranaut. The accused fled after stabbing Malvi three times with a knife. Now, an update on the case has been shared by the Mumbai police that Yogesh has been traced but he is yet to be arrested as he is hospitalised. The accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh was traced to a hospital at Vasai on Tuesday night.

According to Malvi Malhotra's statement, Yogesh Mahipal Singh allegedly stabbed her in the abdomen and both hands in Mumbai's Versova on Monday night as she had refused that she won't marry him. After attacking her, the accused fled in his car. The police said that the TV actor is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and the report suggests that her health condition is now stable.

On Tuesday, the Versova police team went to the hospital where Yogesh is admitted and enquired with him about the incident. Another police team is likely to go to the hospital in Vasai on Wednesday for further inquiry into the case, the police said.

Yogesh had met Malvi a couple of times before the incident on the pretext of being a producer, after which he started pressuring her to marry him. Before the incident, Yogesh was waiting in a car, he stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him. An argument followed, after which he stabbed her with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands.

An FIR has been registered against Singh under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), an official from Versova police station earlier said.

Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut requested NCB chairperson Rekha Sharma to take immediate action against the accused Yogesh Mahipal Singh, who identified himself as a producer. She further said that she will pray for Malvi’s speedy recovery. Her tweet reads, “Dear Malvi I am with you, I read you are critical, I pray for you dear girl, requesting @sharmarekha ji to take immediate actions against the culprit, we are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith. (sic)”.

(With inputs from PTI)