K3G Fame Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged To Businessman Pranav Bagga; Check Photos

Actress Malvika Raaj shared a sneak peek into her dreamy celebration.

Malvika Raaj is the daughter of Bobby Raj and niece of actress Anita Raj. (Photo credits: Instagram)

Do you remember the vibrant young Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Actress Malvika Raaj, who essayed the role, recently announced her engagement to businessman Pranav Bagga. Sharing a string of dreamy pictures from the beautiful proposal, the actress looked radiant in an elaborate white gown, paired with some minimal accessories and light makeup. She kept those long wavy tresses open. She practically glowed as she blushed in the captivating pictures taken in Cappadocia, Turkey.

Malvika Raaj gets engaged

Meanwhile, Pranav Bagga twinned with his bride-to-be in a white shirt and trousers. One of the pictures shows Pranav Bagga planting a kiss on the actress’ forehead, while in another still he can be seen going down on his knees as he pops the big question. The third has them holding hands as they look at each other, whereas the fourth photo features the groom holding Malvika Raaj in his arms.

We can also see a hot air balloon and beautiful decor in the backdrop. Dropping the pics on the photo-sharing app, the actress captioned the post, “Here we are, we’ve just begun And after all this time, our time has come Here we are, still goin’ strong Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou.”

Netizens congratulate the newly engaged couple

As soon as Malvika Raaj uploaded the post, several netizens including members of the film fraternity congratulated the newly engaged couple.

Fellow actor Sooraj Pancholi commented, “Finally!” The Maine Pyar Kiya fame actress Bhagyashree mentioned in the comment section, “Congratulations.” Congratulating the happy couple, Vardhan Puri wrote, “Adorable! Congratulations.” Others including Tanisha Mukerji, Aahana Kumra, and Prateik Babbar also showered Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga will love

One of the Insta users commented jokingly, “You just grew up and already hitched. Not even a chance given to your fans .” Additionally, the comment section was also flooded with red heart and fire emojis.

After the news of the engagement, the fans are eager to learn about the wedding details. For the unversed, Malvika Raaj is the daughter of Bobby Raj and niece of actress Anita Raj.

