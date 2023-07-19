Home

Mammootty Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Ex-CM Oommen Chandy: ‘An Extraordinary Leader’

Mammootty recently penned an emotional note on Facebook, following the demise of late Ex-CM of Kerala, Oommen Chandy.

Mammootty Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Ex-CM: Mammootty is one of the most well-known actors of Malayalam cinema who is hailed for his acting prowess by cinephiles. The veteran actor known for his memorable performances and versatility also keeps on posting on socio-political issues concerning public welfare and sentiments on social media. Mammootty recently penned a heartfelt note in Malayalam on his Facebook handle. Along with other celebs in Malayalam film industry and Kerala politicians, the Bheeshma Parvam actor is also mourning the demise of senior INC (Indian National Congress) leader and Ex-CM (Chief Minister) of Kerala, Oommen Chandy.

CHECK OUT MAMMOOTTY’S VIRAL POST:



MAMMOOTTY CALLS LATE KERAL CM OOMMEN CHANDY ‘A POWERFUL LEADER’

Mammootty captioned his Facebook post as, “An extraordinary personality who showed that the ordinary has so much power. I have never seen Oommen Chandy except in the middle of a crowd. The last time I saw him, there was a bunch of people with him. He was in the assembly when I was a student. A person who reached heights at a young age. Yet he called me like a friend to the Puthupally church festival and walked with me a shoulder to shoulder.” He further added, “The weight of actor Mammootty, who is struggling to carry the person I am, has melted away, while I was walking beside him. Among the locals, I was considered as the friend of Kunjkunj. ‘I am Oommen Chandy’ as he addressed me, and who was my dear friend.” Mammootty also wrote, “He was so dear that he was just one phone call away… a very powerful leader. Once our ‘Care and Share’ scheme was struggling to meet medical expenses for 600 children. Then Oommen Chandy, who was the leader of the opposition, agreed to sponsor the cost of 100 children’s surgeries using CSR funds. When the 100th child recovered and left the hospital, Oommen Chandy, the chief minister, came to see him.”

MAMMOOTTY RECALLS HEARTFELT MEMORIES WITH LATE EX-CM OF KERALA

The actor pointed out, “On the third day after taking the oath, he unexpectedly came to my house in Kochi to have lunch with me. I recorded only one disagreement with him that day. This wandering around without regard to one’s own health must be controlled” A smile was the answer. Even my character in the film Pranchiyettan says ‘Oommen Chandy is only one’… A lot of memories together. A thousand experiences. Not writing much.” He concluded as he stated that, “Another experience that had to be written. I was commissioned to write the introduction to his autobiography. Let’s write the lines to be written here, ‘No one has given a doctorate to Oommen Chandy’. If it is given, it will be for the love of humanity…”

May the departed soul rest in peace!

