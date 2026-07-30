Mamta Kulkarni reacts to ‘Ranaji 2.0’ song, says original song will always have…

Ranaji 2.0 song: Actress Mamta Kulkarni looked back at the making of the original song from Karan Arjun and remembered the intense rehearsals under choreographer Chinni Prakash.

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Mamta Kulkarni's Ranaji song (Pc-YouTube)

Nearly three decades after Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna became one of Bollywood’s most memorable songs, actress Mamta Kulkarni has shared her thoughts on its recreated version, Ranaji 2.0, featuring Mahira Sharma. While appreciating the new version, Mamta said the original song continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. Speaking to Variety India, Mamta praised Mahira’s performance and acknowledged the fresh approach taken by the makers.

Kularni said, “She has done a good job. The point is that you’re watching a song that was originally in ghagra choli and Indian dance moves, now remade in a Western format and in a Western outfit. So, it stands out. But the earlier song is etched in people’s minds, so it immediately comes to your mind.”

Mamta Kulkarmi recalls shooting the original song

The actress also looked back at the making of the original song from Karan Arjun and remembered the intense rehearsals under choreographer Chinni Prakash. “Chinni Prakash masterji was the choreographer of ‘Mujhko Ranaji.’ The rehearsals were scheduled for two to three days. But I got the steps right on the first day itself. When I arrived on the set, the steps were changed. I asked him why he had changed the steps. I wondered what the point of the rehearsals was, but Chinni Prakash masterji was very good, and we wrapped up the song on time.”

Watch original Ranaji song:

Mamta also praised director Rakesh Roshan, saying he deserves credit for bringing together such a large-scale film with several memorable songs. She said, “The ‘Jai Maa Kaali’ song was difficult to shoot as there were many dancers in it. I give credit to Rakeshji for completing such a complicated film with so many artists. ‘Karan Arjun’ became a superhit. Whether it was ‘Jai Maa Kaali,’ ‘Bhangda Paa Le’ or ‘Ek Munda Meri Umr Da,’ people loved all the songs.”

Watch Ranaji 2.0 song



Mamta also revealed that she is willing to return to acting if she finds the right script. However, she said her spiritual journey has changed the kind of work she wants to do. She revealed, “I’ve been receiving acting offers. If I get a script I’m truly excited about, I’m ready to take it on. Of course, I won’t be able to do a song like ‘Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna’ today with these lyrics. I’m spiritually conscious and awakened now. So, some songs don’t work for me. I have to be more conscious of the lyrics than the dancing. Back in the day, I never thought about lyrics, as I was more focused on perfecting dancing steps. I was young and immature at that time.”