Pune: Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni was taken aback when a young man entered her apartment with a toy gun and a knife and claimed to be a person looking to hide from the police. The incident took place in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune on Tuesday.

As reported by news agency PTI, the 24-year-old-man climbed into the terrace of the apartment and was first spotted by the maid in the family. Sonalee was living with her father, Manohar Kulkarni, in the house and when the man entered the apartment, her father tried to catch hold of him. He sustained a minor knife injury while the man fled the place. However, other residents helped and caught him and he was handed over to the police later.

The Pune police were quoted as saying, “The family’s maid spotted the man, who told her that the police were after him and he wanted a place to hide.” Even though the man claimed that he was just looking for a place to hide, the police suspect that he is a fan of the actor. However, the probe is on to find out the real reason behind the intrusion.