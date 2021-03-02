A Mumbai man stopped Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s car when he was heading to work for shooting. It is been reported that a man named Rajdeep Singh forcibly asked the actor to speak on the ongoing farmers’ protest. The Mumbai police have arrested the accused him under sections 341, 504, 506 of IPC. The accused told the reason behind stopping Ajay Devgn’s car. He said several farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for more than 100 days, and he didn’t see actor Ajay Devgn extending his support to the farmers. Nor even he tweeted anything in support of farmers. Also Read - Ajay Devgn Begins Shooting For Gangubai Kathiawadi, Reunites With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After 22 Years

The uproar between them lasted for approximately 15-20 minutes. According to the accused Rajdeep’s friend who was accompanying him, the former had only gone to speak to Ajay Devgn about the rights of the farmers. Also Read - Ready to Protest in Summers: Farmers at Ghazipur Border Put up Tents

When Rihanna supported farmers in February 2021, many Bollywood superstars and netizens talked about Farmers protest. At that time, Ajay Devgn had asked to ‘not fall for false propaganda against India or Indian policies’. He wrote, “Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It’s important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting.” Also Read - After Success of Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn And Tabu Come Together For Hindi Remake

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector. However, the farmers along with the opposition parties allege that the farm laws were brought ‘without any consultations with states and farmer unions and lacked national consensus’.

In the wake of the enactment of these farm laws, thousands of protesting farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi borders for over two months, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.

Moreover, these farmers have expressed their apprehension that these laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the ‘mandi’ (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.