Man Throws Slipper on Thalapathy Vijay at Vijaykanth’s Funeral, Video Causes Stir Online

Slipper Thrown at Thalapathy Vijay During Vijaykanth's Last Rites. Video Goes Viral

Soon after politician and actor Vijayakanth passed away, several celebrities visited the DMDK chief’s residence to pay last respects. One of them was actor Thalapathy Vijay who had come to bid farewell to his mentor. But, he faced a distressing experience. Vijay found himself engulfed in a chaotic scene as the crowd and media thronged around him. The actor, visibly overwhelmed, navigated through the excited cameras and reporters to pay his respects to Vijayakanth. Emotionally moved, Vijay shared moments with Vijayakanth’s grieving family, and touched the glass coffin that held the departed leader. His reverence for his mentor was palpable as he took a glance at Vijayakanth one last time before heading back home.

Despite efforts by the police and his security personnel, Vijay was mobbed by a rowdy crowd and media persons. He was even attacked by a slipper that was thrown at him. The distressing incident left fans and the public deeply upset, expressing their disappointment at the lack of restraint exhibited by some amidst Vijayakanth’s death. One of the fans wrote, “He’s unable to even pay homage properly. Can understand fan’s love but this is not the right time, guys, the price the celebrities have to pay”.Another fan asked, “OMG…#Captain fans are so aggressive…didn’t know this..Why??? Any idea?”

Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The mortal remains of the DMDK chief were earlier kept at the DMDK office, where multiple political leaders, actors, and others came to pay their tributes.

Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days. Widely known as ‘Captain’, Vijayakanth’s life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry. He featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics. While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artists’ Association (SIAA)), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South Indian film industry.

He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.

