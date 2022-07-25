Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal death threat update: Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly stalking and threatening Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The news comes a few hours after it was reported that Vicky had filed a complaint against an unidentified person on social media who ‘stalked’ and ‘threatened’ to kill Katrina in a message on Instagram. The man, who has been identified as Manvinder Singh, calls himself a big fan of Katrina and wants to marry her. He is a struggling actor in the industry, reported India Today.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Receive Death Threat, Actor Says Man is 'Stalking And Threatening Wife' - Mumbai Police Registers Case

Earlier today, the Mumbai police registered a case at the Santacruz police station under section 506 (2), 354 (D) of the IPC act and Section 67 of the IT Act. As reported by news agency ANI, the police began their investigation at the very same moment and were successful in tracing the person with the help of his social media accounts. In a statement earlier, Mumbai Police said, "Police register a case against an unidentified man and initiate an investigation for allegedly giving life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media. Case registered at Santacruz Police Station: Mumbai Police (sic)."

#UPDATE | Man, accused of threatening Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media, arrested by Police: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

In his complaint to the police, Vicky alleged that the person has also been stalking and threatening Katrina on social media.

Earlier, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received similar kinds of threats. However, it was reported that the veteran writer received a written note when he was taking a morning walk after which the Mumbai Police increased their security. Neither Vicky nor Katrina has spoken on the matter yet. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the news!