Man Who Gave Rape And Death Threats to Urfi Javed, Gets Arrested

Urfi Javed received rape and death threats from Naveen Giri. He has been arrested by Mumbai Police

Urfi Javed latest news: Mumbai Police today arrested a man named Naveen Giri from Goregaon over online rape and death threats to Urfi Javed. Goregaon Police took Naveen Giri under its custody under an FIR registered u/s 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC as well as IT Act. Naveen had used WhatsApp to send threatening messages to the social media influencer.

Urfi Javed had tweeted about the complaint and tagged Mumbai police: “I’ve been receiving rape and death threats from this man every day from new numbers. Unfortunately, I’m not in India so I can’t file an official complaint and can’t do anything but here is his photo to make everyone aware of this guy @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice.”

Earlier, Urfi Javed had come all guns blazing at author Chetan Bhagat, who gave a controversial statement against the Daayan actor at a literary event. “Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Urfi Javed is. What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?” Bhagat said.

“On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed’s photos hiding in their blankets,” he added. Urfi took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Men like him will always blame the women than accept their own shortcomings. Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women’s clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr Chetan Bhagat”.

Additionally, she also put up screenshots of Bhagat’s allegedly leaked WhatsApp messages from the Me Too movement in 2018. Meanwhile, Urfi was last seen in the reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla season 14.