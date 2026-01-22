Home

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 10: Chiranjeevi starrer becomes his highest grosser in India, earns Rs…

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is marked as the highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi in India. Read how much it earned on day 10.

In the highly competitive landscape of Indian cinema, where box office collection often defines the success of a film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has emerged as a huge winner. With an impressive opening to a strong hold in the second week, the Chiranjeevi starrer has not only turned out to be a huge success, but it also managed to overshadow his own box office record. This Anil Ravipudi film has managed to break a record with its emotional storyline and family entertainer quotient.

Day 10 box office collection

After opening with impressive numbers, the film has managed to maintain its strong hold even in the second week. According to early estimates, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu collected approximately Rs 4 crore net in India on Day 10. While the film experienced a marginal decline, the total India net collection now stands at approximately ₹175.65 crore.

Day-wise box office performance so far

Here’s how the film has performed at the domestic box office:

Day 1: Rs 32.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 18.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 19.5 crore

Day 4: Rs 22 crore

Day 5: Rs 19.5 crore

Day 6: Rs 18.9 crore

Day 7: Rs 17.65 crore

Day 8: Rs 8 crore

Day 9: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 4 crore

The film crossed the Rs 175.65 crore mark within just ten days of its release, which is a huge milestone to achieve.

Beating Chiranjeevi’s previous lifetime box office records

Not only has the film made an impressive collection, but it has also managed to surpass the lifetime collections of Chiranjeevi’s earlier releases. Bhola Shankar earned Rs 30.63 crore in India, Acharya collected Rs 56.14 crore, Godfather made Rs 74.03 crore, and Waltair Veerayya minted Rs 161.06 crore. With Rs 175.65 crore net, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has comfortably overtaken them all. It has also taken the lead over Waltair Veerayya, which collected Rs 161.06 crore net in India.

About the film

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the plot of the film centres around Shankara Vara Prasad, a national security officer who sets out to protect his estranged wife and children while trying to reunite with them. Nayanthara plays a crucial role that adds emotional depth to the story, while Venkatesh Daggubati’s cameo appearance has emerged as a surprise highlight for fans.

