Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Update Day 9: Chiranjeevi starrer witnesses a dip but still maintains solid hold, earns Rs…

Chiranjeevi's starrer witnesses a dip on day 9 but still remains strong. Read how much it earned.

In the ever-evolving world of showbiz, it’s not just the big openings that guarantee box office success. However, the real test of the film comes beyond the first week. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has passed that test with flying colours. This Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara film has continued to remain strong at the box office even in the second week, further emerging as a successful release in the Sankranthi season

Opening on an impressive note, the film maintained its momentum throughout its first week.

Day 9 box office collection

As per early estimates, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu collected around Rs 5.75 crore nett in India on Day 9. While the film experienced a marginal dip, the numbers are still proof that it has maintained a strong and impressive hold. With this, the total India net collection now stands at approximately ₹171.65 crore.

Day-wise box office performance so far

Here’s how the film has performed at the domestic box office:

Day 1: Rs 32.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 18.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 19.5 crore

Day 4: Rs 22 crore

Day 5: Rs 19.5 crore

Day 6: Rs 18.9 crore

Day 7: Rs 17.65 crore

Day 8: Rs 8 crore

Day 9: Rs 5.75 crore

The film crossed the Rs 170 crore mark within just nine days of its release, which is a massive achievement.

Occupancy trends and audience response

As per trade reports, the film is enjoying steady occupancy levels, especially in single screens and tier-2 and tier-3 centres. Even the evening and night shows have continued to receive good footfalls, indicating strong word of mouth.

Beats Chiranjeevi’s previous films

Besides such a strong performance, the film has also surpassed the lifetime India net collections of Chiranjeevi’s earlier releases, such as Bhola Shankar (Rs 30.63 crore), Acharya (Rs 56.14 crore), and Godfather (Rs 74.03 crore).

It has also gone past Waltair Veerayya, which collected Rs 161.06 crore nett in India.

About the film

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the plot of the film centres around Shankara Vara Prasad, a national security officer who sets out to protect his estranged wife and children while trying to reunite with them. Nayanthara plays a crucial role that adds emotional depth to the story, while Venkatesh Daggubati’s cameo appearance has emerged as a surprise highlight for fans.

