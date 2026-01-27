Home

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office collection: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara starrer beats Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, earns Rs…

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu continues its strong box office run worldwide, outperforming recent releases and drawing steady audiences across regions.

Chiranjeevi’s latest Sankranthi release Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu continues to dominate the box office with its strong theatrical run. The film has managed to stay steady even after two weeks in cinemas, drawing family audiences in large numbers. While early days focused on festive footfall, the second week confirmed the film’s long-term hold at the worldwide box office.

How much did Chiranjeevi starrer earn?

According to figures shared by the makers, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has grossed over Rs 350 crore worldwide within 15 days of its release. The film hit theatres on January 12 and quickly gained momentum during the Sankranthi holiday period. With this performance, the Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer has reportedly surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, which earned around Rs 295.22 crore globally.

The celebratory post from makers

The production house behind the film announced the achievement on social media and credited Chiranjeevi’s star power for the success. They described the film as an all-time regional industry blockbuster and highlighted that it reached Rs 350 crore within just 15 days. The celebratory posts praised director Anil Ravipudi and referred to Chiranjeevi’s continued record-breaking run in Telugu cinema.

The contradictory figure

While the makers’ numbers have created buzz, trade estimates show a different trend. As per tracking data, the film had collected around Rs 269.50 crore worldwide in 14 days. On day 15, it earned approximately Rs 4.72 crore net in India. Based on these figures, trade experts believe it would be difficult for the film to add nearly Rs 89 crore worldwide in a single day. Despite this difference, the film’s performance is still considered strong and consistent.

More about Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu follows the emotional journey of a man who hopes to reunite with his estranged wife after many years. The film blends comedy and emotion in a style familiar to director Anil Ravipudi. Nayanthara plays the female lead, while Venkatesh Daggubati makes a special cameo appearance.

The supporting cast includes Catherine Tresa, Sachin Khedekar and Abhinav Gomatam. The film holds special importance as it marks Chiranjeevi’s 157th film and is titled after his real name Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad.

