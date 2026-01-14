Home

Entertainment

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office collection day 2: Amid Prabhas The Raja Saab downfall, Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara starrer shows massive surge

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office collection day 2: Amid Prabhas’ The Raja Saab downfall, Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara starrer shows massive surge

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office collection day 2 witnesses a massive surge as Prabhas’ The Raja Saab faces a downturn. Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer impresses at the box office.

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again become a talking point among movie lovers. His latest release Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is slowly gaining attention in theatres and pulling viewers back to cinemas. While another big release grabbed headlines initially the shift in audience interest is now clearly visible. The film is showing steady improvement as days pass and trade circles are closely watching its performance.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu’s box office performance in India

The film opened to a solid response across major centres. On its first day Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu earned Rs 28.75 crore from ticket sales in India. Along with this the film also collected Rs 8.75 crore through paid previews which gave it a strong starting push. These figures helped the movie establish a respectable presence at the box office from day one.

The momentum continued on Day 2. Early estimates suggest the film has earned Rs 13.11 crore so far. With night shows still being counted trade experts believe the final Day 2 numbers could go higher. As of now, the total net collection in India stands at Rs 50.61 crore which reflects growing audience interest.

On the worldwide front

On the global stage the film delivered an impressive opening. It recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 64 crore on its first day alone. This achievement makes it the second-highest opening film in Chiranjeevi’s career. Positive feedback from family audiences and fans is expected to help the film perform better over the weekend.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu vs The Raja Saab

Another major release The Raja Saab starring Prabhas had a powerful opening with Rs 53.75 crore. However the film saw huge downfall after mixed reactions from viewers. Its recent daily earnings dropped to Rs 3.44 crore while Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu showed better occupancy in several regions. Even though The Raja Saab has collected Rs 118.04 crore overall the audience shift has clearly worked in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s favour.

More about Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Directed by Anil Ravipudi the film features Nayanthara Zarina Wahab and Catherine Tresa in key roles. Venkatesh Daggubati appears in an extended cameo which fans have welcomed warmly. The story follows Vara Prasad a National Security Officer who returns home after six years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.