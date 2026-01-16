Home

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office collection day 4: Chiranjeevi starrer completely outshines Prabhas’ The Raja Saab in the race, crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Even on its day 4, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu posts solid box office numbers as Chiranjeevi’s starrer surpasses Rs 100 crore and dominates the ongoing theatrical clash.

The Sankranthi box office season has turned unexpectedly lively this year. While several big releases arrived with strong expectations, one film has quietly taken the lead and held its ground. Audiences across India have been filling theatres and word of mouth continues to grow with each passing day. What started as a festive release has now become a major box office story.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu crosses major milestone

By day 4, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu achieved a significant feat at the Indian box office. The Chiranjeevi starrer officially crossed the Rs 100 crore mark domestically. The film released on January 12 just ahead of Sankranthi and benefited from strong holiday footfalls. Early estimates show that the film collected Rs 24.14 crore nett on its fourth day alone. With this, the total India nett collection now stands at Rs 103.99 crore.

The box office numbers

The film opened to an encouraging response during its premieres where it earned Rs 9.35 crore. On its first full day, collections jumped to Rs 32.25 crore. Day 2 saw a slight drop with Rs 18.75 crore while day 3 remained steady at Rs 19.5 crore. The solid growth on day 4 indicates strong family audience support which has played a key role in the film’s success.

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara’s on-screen appeal

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the comedy entertainer stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles. The film blends humour emotion and mass appeal which has resonated well with audiences. Chiranjeevi’s screen presence combined with Ravipudi’s storytelling style has helped the film perform consistently across centres.

Box office clash with The Raja Saab

In comparison, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab has shown signs of stability but faces pressure due to its high budget. By the end of its sixth day, the film earned around Rs 124.75 crore nett in India. Its total India nett collection now stands at Rs 130.40 crore. With a reported budget of Rs 450 crore, the coming days remain crucial. The film also stars Venkatesh and Catherine Tresa and follows the story of Shankara Vara Prasad, a national security officer trying to protect his estranged family and reunite with them.

