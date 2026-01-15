Home

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office Day 3: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara starrer shows massive growth, inches towards Rs 100 crore mark

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer Mana Shankara Varaprasad shows massive growth on Day 3 at the box office, collecting Rs 79.60 crore and inching close to the Rs 100 crore mark.

The festive season brought big hopes for Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara fans as Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG), helmed by Anil Ravipudi, hit theatres on January 12, ahead of Sankranthi. Even with mixed reviews, the film has been drawing impressive crowds, prompting theatres to add new shows to meet the high demand. The buzz around the movie shows no signs of fading as fans continue flocking to cinemas.

Strong opening and consistent growth

The Chiranjeevi starrer opened with remarkable footfall, earning Rs 32.25 crore net on its first day in India. The excitement around Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara’s on-screen chemistry kept audiences engaged. While Tuesday saw a slight 41.86% dip, the film still raked in Rs 18.75 crore net. By Day 3, on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti/Bhogi, the movie earned an estimated Rs 19.25 crore net, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 79.60 crore. The film is now inching closer to the Rs 100 crore milestone, a testament to the star power and festive release timing.

Breaking past lifetime records

MSVPG has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of several Chiranjeevi films in India. Bholaa Shankar collected Rs 30.63 crore, Acharya earned Rs 56.14 crore, and Godfather made Rs 74.03 crore. Industry watchers are now eyeing whether MSVPG can surpass the Rs 161.06 crore domestic collection of his and Ravi Teja starrer Waltair Veerayya, which would mark another major milestone in Chiranjeevi’s career.

About the film

Named after Chiranjeevi’s birth name Sivasankara Varaprasad, MSVPG tells the story of a security officer trying to reconcile with his estranged wife, played by Nayanthara, while protecting his family from a vengeful ex-cop. The film blends action comedy and family drama, appealing to both Chiranjeevi fans and general audiences.

The Konidela family, including Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and Sai Durgha Tej, watched the film with fans in theatres. Chiranjeevi also hosted a celebration at his Jubilee Hills residence, attended by Venkatesh Daggubati, who made a fun-loving cameo in the movie.

